DELSUR Athletics Club qualifies for Spanish 2nd Division Championship.

Last Sunday, June 13, DELSUR Athletics Club competed in a national league for the first time in its second year of existence, and it did so in the best possible way: qualifying to compete in Phase A of all the Second Division’s participating teams, which meant having the option of moving up to the First National Division, as this stage saw the best eight teams compete for the first to eighth positions.

The men’s team faced Sprint Madrid, Galician teams Narón and Santiago, Albacete, Ganda, and Durango, as well as the home team Moratalaz (Madrid).

Meanwhile, the women’s team competed at Soria alongside local club Las Celtberas, Extremadura’s Capex, Valencia’s Safor-Teika, Galicia’s Ada, Burgos’ Image FDR, Aragon’s Intec Zoiti, and Bilbao’s Barrutia.

These matches were competitive, as the top two finishers earned automatic promotion to the first division the following season.

The DELSUR boys achieved third place on the leaderboard of the second division with a remarkable performance and an epic return.

We use the term “epic comeback” because, with only a few events remaining, the score was below 18 points. However, with the victory of Ismael Gómez in the 100m, José Luis Jiménez in the 200m, John Jairo Carrión in the triple jump, Marco Rufo in the 800m, Lex Cruz in the high jump, and Guillermo Garcés in the shot-put, as well as a third place in pole vault by Gabriel Auñón.

The determination of “the boys” earned them the greatest sense of victory in a team competition, as they also won the 4100 relay events (Anzhi Chen, Ismael Gómez, José Luis Jiménez, José Mara Jiménez, and José Mara de la Cruz), as well as the 4100 relay (Anzhi Chen, Ismael Gómez, José Luis Jiménez, José Mara de la Cruz, and José Mar.

As reported by Axarquia Plus