Decathlon Recall – Product For Children That Is Not Safe.

Sporting brand Decathlon have issued a recall for a children’s product that is not considered to be safe.

The company that is well known in multiple countries and specialises in sports, has sent out a warning message regarding one of its products. A children’s product according to the company has been found to be unsafe in certain batches.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to the Decathlon safety team they have discovered a defect in the Olaian brand’s Boardshort BBS 500 KID swimming costumes. The defect is said to be in the drawstring which is integrated into the children’s boardshorts. The company’s safety team believe that the drawstring poses a possible risk of snagging.

According to a Facua report, Decathlon has stated that the article in question have the reference numbers 8518136, 2609002, 2609003, 2609004 and 2609005. The batches with these numbers were sold from March 11, 2019.

According to La Voz de Almeria, “The company has issued a safety warning on its website stating that if the waist strap is longer than 14 centimetres, please discontinue use. It also indicates that, if in doubt, they should visit one of its shops or call its free phone number (900 100 903).”

Decathlon have commented on refunds and said that: “if you return your defective product to a Decathlon shop, a refund will be made.”

In other Spanish news, the Spanish airline Iberia have shown their commitment to the revival of tourism this summer and have included Croatia in its international flight offering.

Iberia have not only included one location in Croatia, they have provided three destinations: Dubrovnik, Zagreb and Split. The company have commented on their commitment to the revival of tourism this summer and they have emphasised that their international flight destinations provide a stunning range of beach, sun, outdoor and cultural destinations.

The firm will be offering five flights a week to Dubrovnik in June, and this will be increased over the height of the summer season. July will see up to 10 flights each week and in August the destination will benefit from two direct flights each day.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.