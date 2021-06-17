Child-friendly Denia

DENIA is now officially classed as a child-friendly municipality.

The status was confirmed by the Permanent Secretariat for the Child-friendly Cities Initiative (CFCI) composed of representatives from Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights, the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) as well as the Institute of Needs and Rights of Children and Adolescents (IUNDIA) and UNICEF.

To belong to the network of Child-friendly Municipalities, it is necessary to have a Children’s and Adolescents’ Council, which in Denia’s case was created in December 2019.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Child-friendly municipalities are also required to have a Childhood and Adolescence Plan committed to providing an environment that contributes to their development with quality social services, enabling them to experience inclusive and participatory education while placing childhood at the centre of municipal policies.