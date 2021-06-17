Another successful MOFTAG Fayre

WITH no idea of what to expect beforehand, MOFTAG’s last Summer Fayre set a new fundraising record for local charities.

They are regular supporters of the local Red Cross, Caritas and the Maite Boronat occupational centre in Calpe and recently made €2,308 on a beautiful summer’s day at Pub Delfin.

The raffle with stunning prizes that included several meal vouchers from local restaurants was a huge success. There was also a steady flow of visitors throughout the morning which made social distancing manageable.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



MOFTAG have had to work around Covid restrictions since their last Fayre in November 2019 but they have maintained contact with members on a weekly basis and managed to raise a grand total of €7,207 to date via their Virtual Fayres.

“Our success can only be attributed to our loyal members and supporters and we would like to thank everyone who came along to the Summer Fayre,” the MOFTAG committee said.

New members are always welcome and readers who would like to know more about MOFTAG should contact Jenny Godfrey on 639 139 518.