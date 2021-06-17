Andalucia Advances the Second Dose of AstraZeneca to Ten Weeks

ANDALUCIA HAS decided to advance the second dose of AstraZeneca to ten weeks after the first vaccine, both in people over and under 60 years. People who already had an appointment assigned to complete the vaccination schedule will receive an SMS or call to change it, starting the change of appointments for people who are over 60 years old and continuing with those who are younger. The Ministry of Health and Families has made this decision due to the uncontrolled expansion of the delta variant of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, which already produces community transmission in other autonomies.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, indicated by the Ministry in a statement, Andalucia continues to progressively lower the coronavirus vaccination cut for those under 40 years of age this week with the opening of agendas for self-appointment for those born in 1981 to 1985. Although, from Health and Families it is wanted to remember that these appointments are subject to the availability of doses and the programming carried out by the districts and health areas themselves, which are also calling or summoning the population pending vaccination by SMS. The opening of agendas by age groups is a way of streamlining the vaccination process that is proving to give good results, so patience and understanding are requested from the population of these ages.

The request for an appointment for the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 can be made directly on the website of the Andalucian Health Service (SAS) through ClicSalud + (www.lajunta.es), through the mobile application and the Salud Responde phone number (955 54 50 60) and also at your health centre, preferably by phone. Regarding the appointment for the administration of the second dose, it cannot be requested by these routes and it will be provided in most cases at the time of vaccination or will be communicated later by your health centre.

