Whale Of A Time In The Balearics!

A stunning video taken by a pilot from the Aviation Centre shows three whales off the coast of Mallorca. The pilot joked that the three beautiful creatures looked like they were having a whale of a time!

In recent weeks there has been a significant increase in whale and dolphins being spotted in the Balearic waters, according to Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The news comes as it has been revealed that Iceland has only one whaling company left and public appetite for the meat is waning. Whale watching is one of the top tourist activities in Iceland, attracting more than 350,000 customers each year and generating almost €20 million annually, proving that whales are worth far more to the Icelandic economy alive than dead.

“We are a hair’s breadth away from the final curtain call on Icelandic whaling,” said Sharon Livermore, Director of Marine Conservation for The International Fund for Animal Welfare.

“2020 saw the Icelandic Minke Whalers Association accept the futility of whaling and end their bloody business. Now only Kristjan Loftsson and his fin whaling company, Hvalur hf., remain. According to quota regulations, Loftsson is still allowed to kill fin whales, but has not done so since 2018. Unfortunately, this means we may still see him going whaling next year to secure a new five-year quota,” she added.

