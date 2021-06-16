UK Embassy Offers Reassurance About Spanish Residency Process

The UK Embassy in Madrid has sought to quell a rising tide of anxiety as British expats wonder if Spain has a deadline to secure to residency like France. Short answer: It doesn’t.

“Some of you have contacted us about areas of concern around your residency, so we wanted to provide reassurance on two key points,” the Embassy wrote on their popular ‘Brits in Spain’ Facebook page.

“Unlike some other countries, such as France, which have a deadline of June 30 for UK Nationals to secure their residency status, Spain has not set a hard deadline by which UK Nationals must apply for residency under the Withdrawal Agreement. Of course, you must take steps to apply as soon as possible, but if you are waiting for a decision or unable to get an appointment, please do not worry. As long as you were legally resident before 31 December 2020 you can continue to apply under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement,” it explained.

“The second thing to reassure you about is that if you are in the process of applying for residency – perhaps you have submitted your documents, are waiting for a decision or are in the process of an appeal – the 90 in 180 day limit for staying in the Schengen area does not apply to you.

“Remember that if you need additional help with applying for residency, there is free support available from three organisations funded by the UK Government,” it added.

These organisations include the International Organization for Migration; BabeLia; and Age in Spain.

