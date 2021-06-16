Torrevieja Presents New Electric Bus.

The town hall of Torrevieja has presented a new electric bus which they are set to test out as part of a new project.

The URBINO 12 model bus is set to be tested in the town this week as part of the Energy Transition Project that AVANZA is developing on a national level. The city of Torrevieja have chosen to be included in this project.

The bus will be tested out on one of the lines in the city with highest number of travellers and it was presented at the interchange of the Eras de la Sal. The Councillor for Transport of the City of Torrevieja, Antonio Vidal, and the director of AVANZA, Luis Gonzalez attended to present the new electric bus, model URBINO 12.

According to the town hall: “One of the objectives of this project is to carry out pilot tests of buses with new cleaner technologies to analyse the technical feasibility and technological evolution, and thus obtain a complete analysis of the technology that can best adapt to each city depending on different parameters (environmental conditions, geometry of transport lines, service provision conditions, climate), etc.”

Bus users will be to test out the comfort this new bus on Line A: Torrevieja- La Mata this week. This week tests will be run to check out the operation of the technology and its suitability for Urban Transport in the city of Torrevieja.

The URBINO 12 bus is said to produce zero emissions and offer great comfort for travellers. The noise levels are supposed to be very low as well. Being electric the bus will also need to be charged and this will only take around four and a half hours.

