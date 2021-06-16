The New ‘Ghost’ Robberies In Malaga

THE National Police have arrested two men who specialise in ‘ghost’ robberies of homes in Malaga.

The National Police have arrested two men who specialise in ‘ghost’ robberies of homes in Malaga. The two men, of Bulgarian nationality, accessed victims’ homes whilst the inhabitants were not there, leaving no evidence of the robberies. The novel technique has been dubbed ‘ghosting’ by investigators.

It could take homeowners days or even weeks to discover that they had been robbed, as the suspects accessed doors leaving no marks and using ‘impressioning’ – a technique in which suspects used a key prepared in advance that was adapted using thin aluminium sheets. Precise movements of the aluminium sheet inside the lock meant the suspects could create an exact match of the homeowners key, National Police have said.

Those investigated then went into the victims’ homes in search of jewellery and money, using discreet movements around the house so as not to arouse suspicion. It could take the victims days or even weeks to realise they had been robbed.

According to Malaga Hoy, victims even became suspicious that those close to them had committed the crime since there was no evidence of a break-in. Finally, extensive investigations intervened a vehicle used by the suspects in which they found a hidden compartment containing several manipulated keys. Two Bulgarian men were arrested for allegedly committing half a dozen robberies in Marbella and Estepona.

