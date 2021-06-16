The First Tourists From a Cruise Arrive In Mijas

THE Councillor for Tourism of the Mijas City Council, José Carlos Martín, received three buses this morning, June 16, that brought the first tourists from a cruise after the pandemic.

The Councillor for Tourism of the Mijas City Council, José Carlos Martín, received three buses this morning, June 16, that brought the first tourists from a cruise after the pandemic. These are three groups that add up to a total of approximately 45 Germans who have been enthusiastic about the welcome that they have wanted to immortalise upon arrival in the city with the municipal official in a photograph where, in addition, the department has given them a gift to each of them with a bag with the Mijas photo book, and the plans and guides in their language.

“This visit is very symbolic because it means that we have already begun to put into operation the main machinery for generating wealth and jobs in the municipality, such as tourism.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Martín has been positive about the new season that is starting due to the good rate of vaccination and all the security measures adopted in the city: “We can save the high season within the prudence that must be exercised in these cases. We must work together from the public administration and the private sector to promote our destiny and we are on the right track”, he assured.

The Tourism delegation is immersed, in addition to a campaign within outdoor segments such as sun and beach, hiking routes, the coastal path or golf, in a promotional action in Asia with tour operators related to this continent who are very inclined and faithful to visit Mijas.

“We are not going to abandon any market or any segment. We are going to show ourselves as we are: a broad municipality with a great offer for all audiences and all tastes, although we will emphasise those new tastes generated in our potential audience after the Covid,” says the councillor.

According to the mayor, “other strong bets such as the impulse of golf continue their course in the Mijas road map as well as supporting the artisans and restorers of the municipality.”

“We are not going to leave any Mijeño behind and, of course, the tourism sector that generates so many jobs is not going to decrease. The aid plan ‘COMETHA TURISMO’ is already underway with 1.8 million euros and all the support of the local administration”, concludes the councillor.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.