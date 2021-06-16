The Academic Merit Awards 2020/2021 Announced

NERJA Town Council has announced a new edition of the Extraordinary Academic Merit Awards for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Nerja Town Council has announced a new edition of the Extraordinary Academic Merit Awards for the 2020/2021 academic year. It has been announced by the delegate councillor of the area, Daniel Rivas, informing that “the Governing Board has approved the proposal presented by the Mayor’s Office and the Youth Council with the bases and the announcement of said awards, which have an amount of 6,000 euros”.

Rivas recalls that these awards, with which it is intended to recognise the effort, dedication and work of the youth of the municipality, were recovered by the current government group last year, having great acceptance by the educational community, after being interrupted in 2015 during the period of the tripartite (PSOE – United Left – EVA- Podemos).

“In total, 20 prizes will be awarded to the best academic records of Baccalaureate and Middle Grade Cycle, distributed equally. The amounts will range between 300 euros for a final grade of 9 to 10, 200 euros for final grades between 7 and 8.99, and 100 euros for grades between 5 and 6.99”, explained the councillor.

As in the last edition, each of the two institutes in Nerja will present a list with the ten best academic records of the students of Baccalaureate and ten of Cycles. Once the lists have been presented, the Youth Council will draw up a definitive list of the winners, after the pertinent checks and following the evaluation criteria of these bases.

Rivas concluded by explaining that “once we meet the young winners, a diploma ceremony for Academic Merit will be held at the Villa de Nerja Cultural Center.”

