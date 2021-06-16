Surveillance On The Beaches Of Nerja And Maro This Summer

Nerja Town Council has activated an extraordinary plan for the surveillance of beaches and commercial tourist areas in Nerja and Maro to avoid transmissions of Covid.

Nerja Town Council has activated an extraordinary plan for the surveillance of beaches and commercial tourist areas, which will continue for the next few months with the aim of avoiding situations of risk of transmission of the coronavirus and non-compliance with the sanitary measures. This plan will be made known to the business associations of Nerja, Maro and beaches so that they can inform their associated establishments.

It has been announced by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, after the working meeting held with the Councillor for Security, Francisco Arce, the Councillor for Beaches, María del Carmen López, the Councillor for Health, Javier Rodríguez, the Councillor for Comercio, Javier López, the Head of the Local Police, Francisco Iranzo, the Civil Protection Coordinator, José Merino, and the Beach Coordinator, Antonio del Corral.

This extraordinary plan will be made up of officers of the Local Police and members of Civil Protection, requesting the collaboration of the Guardia Civil, with which the beach surveillance and lifeguard service will be reinforced. Commercial and hospitality establishments will also be monitored, especially in areas of youth leisure and tourism, controlling the capacity inside the premises and terraces, and surveillance will also be intensified in the Chillar river, which remains closed and its access for recreational use is prohibited.

The mayor has appealed to the responsibility of residents, visitors and businessmen of the municipality, in the face of the increase in infections. “The situation becomes complicated again and if we do not all do our part in complying with the measures we will end up reaching the contagion rate that will cause the Junta de Andalucía to adopt measures that may affect tourism and the economy of Nerja”.

