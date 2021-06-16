Spanish Airline Iberia Boosts Its International Flight Offering.

The Spanish airline Iberia have shown their commitment to the revival of tourism this summer and have included Croatia in its international flight offering.

Iberia have not only included one location in Croatia, they have provided three destinations: Dubrovnik, Zagreb and Split. The company have commented on their commitment to the revival of tourism this summer and they have emphasised that their international flight destinations provide a stunning a range of beach, sun, outdoor and cultural destinations.

The firm will be offering five flights a week to Dubrovnik in June, and this will be increased over the height of the summer season. July will see up to 10 flights each week and in August the destination will benefit from two direct flights each day.

Zagreb flights will be available from June to September and the airline is set to offer three flights each day. This will increase though over the summer and July will benefit from four flights while August will have seven flights as reported 20 minutes.

The airline is also offering flights to Croatia’s Split throughout the summer from June to September. June and July will see three flights each week, while August will have seven. The number of flights will fall slightly from September when there will be four flights each week available.

Return flights to Croatia will be available from only 98 euros. Travellers will also be able to benefit from combined flights which means they can fly to one city and then return from a different one. This will make visiting the entire country far easier.

Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic Iberia are offering flexible tickets which means that flights can be changed due to unforeseen circumstances due to Covid 19 without have to pay a fee.

