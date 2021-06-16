Pink Ladies amazing work raises over half a million

Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers, now in their 11th year have managed to reach the unbelievable amount of just over half a million euros, ALL raised to help in the fight against cancer, all of this has been donated firstly to the AECC and more recently the AACC.

This amazing total would have been reached one year earlier had it not been for the lockdowns and restrictions we have all had to cope with over the last year and a half. All of this money raised by Maria and her group of volunteers is used to help in the fight against cancer and to support their early detection screening program.

Maria and her group firmly believe that “Early Detection Saves Lives” so they are continually encouraging the people of the Orihuela Costa to take full advantage of their early detection program. Even though the Covid restrictions they continued to book cancer screening tests for the good people of the Orihuela Costa, presently they are booking over 100 cancer screening tests every month, mostly for Breast and Prostate but most cancer tests can be booked via the Pink Ladies.

Should anyone wish to book an early cancer screening test then either Call their office between 10.00 and 13.00hrs Mon to Fri on 965329841, via their website at www.pinkladies.es FaceBook @ Pink Ladies & Panthers, or just pop into the office at Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre between 10.00 and 13.00hrs or even if you have a concern about cancer come and talk to someone.

We like most charities have found it hard through these strange times to raise the much-needed funds that support the early detection program but we have the support of some local bars and organizations’ who have held fundraisers on our behalf, recently, The Sports bar at Flamenca Beach C.C, €340, The Stagestruck Players in Quesada who raised €400, The Local at La Florida €410, and numerous donations in the office some from the funerals of those who lost the fight to this heinous disease, all from the good people of the Orihuela Costa and surrounding areas, Fortunately, we have events booked for June and July, so watch the press pop down and support us and even book your early detection screening test while you are there.

Finally, to let the people of the Orihuela Costa know Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers are ALL volunteers and absolutely no one receives ANY payments whatsoever from any monies raised, all Pink Ladies fund Raisers are advertised using the AACC, Early Detection, and Pink Ladies Logos.