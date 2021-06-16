Piers Morgan Demands Ikea Boycott.

In a row over GB News advertising, Piers Morgan demands IKEA boycott.

The GB News channel have seen brands such as Grolsch, The Open University, Nivea and IKEA pulling their advertisements, which has pushed Piers Morgan to call for a boycott. Concerns have been raised over the content of the TV channel.

GB News broadcasts in the UK and Ireland throughout the week, and IKEA, the furniture giant from Sweden have claimed that they did “not knowingly” advertise with GB News. The fact that their adverts were on the channel though suggests otherwise. Piers was quick to respond and has suggested that shoppers should avoid the store.

IKEA commented that: “We are in the process of investigating how this may have occurred to ensure it won’t happen again in future, and have suspended paid display advertising in the meantime.”

Kopparberg also claimed to be unaware that they were advertising on the channel. They have taken the move to suspend their adverts too, “pending further review of its content”.

Piers, who recently departed Good Morning Britain, has been linked with GB News. He hit back at IKEA and commented that: “Oh shut up, you pathetic virtue-signalling twerps. I’m now boycotting IKEA.”

Former BBC political interviewer Andrew Neil who appears on GB News commented that GB News will: “puncture the pomposity of our elites in politics, business, media and academia and expose the growing promotion of cancel culture for the threat to free speech and democracy that it is”.

