Piers Morgan calls NHS And Care Home Staff Who Refuse Vaccination “Reckless” And “Selfish”

Controversial TV host, Piers Morgan, has called NHS and care home staff who refuse to get vaccinated “selfish” and “reckless”, also saying they should lose their jobs.

The former newspaper editor and Good Morning Britain presenter has said that healthcare workers who refuse to get vaccinated should be sacked. Morgan, 56, who left GMB earlier this year after a controversial argument with his colleagues about Meghan Markle said: “NHS and Care Home staff who refuse to be vaccinated need to leave their jobs and do something that requires less reckless selfish disregard for the health & wellbeing of their patients/residents.”

Lots of people on Twitter agreed with Morgan, with one saying “I can’t understand why they wouldn’t have it their job is to care for Vulnerable and elderly people the most affected by COVID. Pretty selfish to not have it,” Birmingham Mail reports.

Another social media said in agreement with Morgan: “Wtf!? If my loved one was in a care home, & some staff weren’t vaccinated… I’d be seriously worried! It’s about health. It’s their choice not to get vaccinated I understand but as Piers says “do something else!”

However, not all were in agreement with Morgan, with another saying in a Tweet: “I’m not anti-Vax, I’ve had my 1st jab and second is in a week’s time, but it peoples choice, tweeting things like this is not good piers.”

Another Tweeted: “I had a blood clot on my lungs from the second jab. Nearly died. I don’t blame anyone for being careful over this jab now. An I was all in favour of mine. People should not be given the Astra one. I will not have an AstraZeneca booster ever!”

