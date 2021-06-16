New Drug Cuts Deaths Among Patients Without Coronavirus Antibodies.

A NEW drug has been discovered to cut deaths among coronavirus patients who do not have antibodies, by a fifth, for the sickest patients in hospital.

The new drug could see medical practices change in the future to ensure that patients are given antibody tests before being admitted to hospital.

Oxford University have been carrying out a trial of this drug and so far have discovered that it can benefit coronavirus patients and help them recover in hospital. The Recovery trial is using the first drug that rather than attacking inflammation in the body, works directly on the virus instead.

The joint chief investigator of Recovery, Prof Sir Martin Landray, commented on the new drug and explained that: “It’s really important.”

“What we found is now we can use an antiviral treatment, in this case, these antibodies, in patients who have got a one in three chance of dying, untreated, and we can reduce that risk for them, and that opens up the whole area of future treatments targeted at the virus.”

The treatment involves a monoclonal antibody combination and has been developed by Regeneron. The treatment helps patients who have not developed their own antibodies due to a Covid-19 infection.

So far trials have been carried out on a small scale in the US and have proven that the treatment can help prevent people from becoming so sick that the require hospital admission.

This treatment though has not yet been approved for use in the UK or in Europe.

