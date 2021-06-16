Mobile DANA To Hit Spain And Bring Storms And Flooding.

A mobile DANA is set to hit Spain and bring with it storms and possible flooding across some areas. Most of Spain can sadly expect to see heavy storms during the next few days.

It is expected that Wednesday will bring intense weather to the northern third of the peninsula, and AEMET the State Meteorological Agency, has seen fit to activate yellow or even orange risk warnings in seven of Spain’s autonomous communities. The Balearic Islands though can expect extreme heat and have been issued with a yellow heat warning, as reported 20 minutes.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is expected that throughout the week most of Spain will be hit by the ‘mobile’ DANA. Leon is at risk today, Wednesday, June 16, for storms and rain. It could see a staggering 30 litres per square metre in a single hour of storms, that could also be accompanied by very strong winds and even hail. Asturias, Lugo and Orense will also see an orange weather warning active.

Areas such as La Coruña, Pontevedra, Cantabria, La Rioja, Burgos, Palencia, Soria, Segovia, Zamora, Valladolid, Albacete, Álava, Guipúzcoa and Vizcaya may see up to 20 litres per square metre in a single hour. The AEMET has also issued a warning for storms in Jaen and these provinces.

Mallorca and Menorca are expected to see sweltering temperatures in the region of up to 36 degrees C.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.