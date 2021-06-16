Mijas Joins “World Day Of Awareness Of Abuse And Maltreatment In Old Age”

The Senior Citizen Area of the Mijas Town Council joined the campaign of raising awareness for “World Day of Awareness of Abuse and Maltreatment in Old Age”.

On the occasion of the celebration of the “World Day of Awareness of Abuse and Maltreatment in Old Age” yesterday, June 15, the Senior Citizen Area of the Mijas Town Council joined the campaign of raising awareness launched by the State Confederation of Active Seniors (CONFEMAC).

As announced by the mayor of the Third Age, Tamara Vera, Mijas will collaborate with this initiative that has the support of the Ministry of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation: “With this campaign, we want to give visibility to how, throughout this pandemic, events of abuse towards our elders have increased and we want to raise awareness today for their families, friends and for the entire society as a whole. We want to unite in defence of the good treatment we have to have with our elders”.

The campaign, which will be present for several days in municipal offices through posters, radio spots and videos on social networks of the Consistory, seeks to give dignity to the figure of the elderly. “What we want is to raise awareness that the elderly who are in our homes must be listened to, with their experience, their wisdom. That we do not make decisions for them but rather listen to their point of view, what do they want”, Vera specifies.

From the Senior Citizens area, they point out that “some similar cases have already been detected through psychologists who have been working with our elders. Once we have entered a little more in their day-to-day life, they have opened up with us, detecting these situations” and they remind people that there is a free telephone number to report these situations: 900 65 65 66.

The State Confederation of Active Elders (CONFEMAC) is an entity founded in 2004 with the aim of defending the good treatment of older people and how people after retirement should remain fully integrated into society.

