Mercadona Inaugurates its New ‘Ready to Eat’ Section in Benalmadena

MERCADONA HAS inaugurated this Tuesday, June 15, the new “Ready to Eat” section in the Benalmadena Coast supermarket. From now on, customers at Mercadona will be able to enjoy this new service that offers a total of 35 different dishes made with fresh ingredients. Sustainability is at the forefront with this new initiative by the Valencian supermarket chain as all options are served in containers made with natural materials, such as sugar cane, cardboard or paper.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, for the implementation of this new section in the store, Mercadona has invested €2.5 million and has had the participation of 35 suppliers who have employed 130 people during the construction phase. The company set out on a research and observation project asking both clients and employees and it was detected that there was a need that was not being met, as reported by the company. Customers asked for dishes prepared with fresh products, for those certain moments that they did not feel like cooking and need convenience.

In 2017 work began on the “Ready to Eat” project and a Co-innovation Center was built located in the Burjassot store located in Valencia, where work sessions were held with customers, approximately 800 people, cooked with them and a multitude of traditional recipes were tried, developing new dishes. Based on their suggestions, ideas and specific needs, the current assortment was developed, which continues to be continuously improved, as the company is currently working on the dishes to guarantee “excellent quality and service”.

