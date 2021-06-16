Marbella Hospital Offers Teledermatology Service with 48 Hour Turnaround

THE QUIRONSALUD Marbella Hospital has announced the launch of a teledermatology service that guarantees the evaluation of dermatological lesions by a specialist within 24 to 48 hours.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, through this system, patients request a consultation in which a Diagnostic Image technician takes a photograph of the area to be analyzed with a dermatoscope. Immediately, this image is included in a digital platform to which the dermatologist has access and who will diagnose the dermal lesion. “This procedure notably speeds up the current deadlines and is a great advantage for the patient who will have a professional diagnosis at his disposal in a very short period of time”, stressed the specialist of the Dermatology Service of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital, Dr Mateo González -Carrascosa Ballesteros.

This expert from the Marbella hospital has reported the protocol that is activated in this initial teledermatology consultation, “Once the diagnosis is obtained, the specialist prescribes the treatment to be followed with which the patient is given an immediate response”. In other cases, a second appointment is immediately arranged for an in-depth evaluation in the Dermatology consultation. And, the third possibility is that an appointment is processed for intervention and imminent boarding in the area. “In all three cases a quick response to the case is offered thanks to this new system,” he added

The implementation of the teledermatology service is part of the objectives of the Strategic Plan for the Improvement of External and Emergency Consultations. In fact, the agility of response that this modality is obtaining in outpatient appointments has led to the decision to link this system to the Emergency Service of the Quirónsalud Marbella Hospital and the Quirónsalud Fuengirola Medical Center. Patients treated in this unit for a dermatological lesion will be referred to the specific teledermatology agenda to take a picture of the lesion. In a period of 24-48 hours, they will have their diagnosis as well as personalized treatment.