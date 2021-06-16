Malaga Maintains its Appeal as a Place Where People Want to Live

THE NUMBERS continue to give the reason to those who have been pointing to Malaga as a special place to live for many years. The province maintains its attractiveness intact on the national map as a location to which thousands of families move their place of residence annually, not only Spanish but also international. And although the 2020 figures, perhaps due to the covid trigger effect, are somewhat lower than those of 2019 and 2018, it continues to appear among the first places.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, this is confirmed by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) in its latest update of the residential variations in the national territory, corresponding to the past year. A study that breaks down in detail the additions and deletions in the municipal registers of inhabitants caused by changes of residence.

In accordance with these values, Malaga ended 2020 with a positive balance of 16,757 people, the fourth highest in all of Spain. Of all of them, 13,366 were foreign to 3,391 Spanish. Only provinces such as Barcelona are ahead with a positive balance of 24,412; Valencia, with 21,606, and Alicante, with 17,357. On the contrary, provinces such as Madrid appear behind, with a favourable figure of 8,500 people, and Sevilla, with 4,752, for example.

This data gives continuity to the image that the province conveys as one of the most demanded areas of the country. In fact, since 1998, the date from which the INE offers data, every year the balance of inhabitants is favourable. All but one, 2013, in which it was negative. The most recent values ​​are far from the years of the real estate boom, in the case of 2004 when the residential balance was 40,935 new registrations.

More people change their residence to Malaga than leave both nationally and internationally. In this way, the external balance was 12,904 people in 2020 and the internal balance of 3,853. This last value is reached when comparing the 54,963 citizens who chose Malaga as their destination, 38,936 were Spanish, while the remaining 16,027 were foreigners, and of the 51,110 residents who made the reverse path, that is, who left from Malaga to other territories.