Over 150 police officers are participating in an operation to bring down an organisation dedicated to drug trafficking in Malaga and Cadiz.

OVER 150 police officers are participating in an operation to bring down an organisation dedicated to drug trafficking in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, June 16, in Malaga and Cadiz.

According to Malaga Hoy, the investigation is being carried out by the Udyco of the Malaga and Algeciras police stations and also the El Greco, police sources have said.

The investigation and how officers will bring down the organisation are secret and will be coordinated by the magistrate-judge, head of the Court of Instruction number 4 of Algeciras.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The investigations are part of the Special Security Plan for the Campo de Gibraltar of the Secretary of State for Security, according to the same sources.

The news comes as Guardia Civil officers in the province of Almeria have arrested nine people, and destroyed an elaborate operation by a criminal gang that was planning to transport 400kg of hashish using a clever concealment technique of placing the drugs inside the hollow structure of a high voltage electrical transformer that was thought to be prepared for transportation by road to a destination in Italy.

In a police press release, it is reported that the gang members, all of Albanian nationality, had connections with the Sacra Corona Unita, a notorious mafia organisation from the Italian region of Puglia, and were operating out of the western region of Almeria.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.