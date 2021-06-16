Jeff Bezos Ex-Wife Donated Another $2.7 Billion And Condemns The Wealth Gap

JEFF BEZOS ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott has said that she has given more than $2.7 billion of her fortune away to charity.

JEFF BEZOS ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott has said that she has given more than $2.7 billion of her fortune away to charity, this is along with the $1.7 billion in July last year and the $4.2 billion in December. This means that Scott has now given away $8.5 billion of her fortune in less than a year, according to Vox.

The ex-wife of Amazon founder and Billionaire Jeff Bezos revealed that the money will go to 286 organisations that she thinks are “high impact” in “underfunded and overlooked” communities and sectors.

Scott revealed that she had made the donations to Medium post, however, she wrote “Putting large donors at the centre of stories on social progress is a distortion of their role,

“It would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands, and that the solutions are best designed and implemented by others.”

The beneficiaries include schools and organisations that are dedicated to global poverty, female empowerment and anti-discrimination.

“We [Scott, her husband, and her advisors] are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change,” Scott wrote.

Although this method assisted in Scott quickly giving away large sums of money, it is also a controversial move due to the lack of transparency. Foundations are required to disclose how much they give away and to whom – Scott is not. However, she has far surpassed the donations of her fellow billionaires, so it is hard to criticise her actions.

