“Incorrect” Forecasts Led To Lockdown Extension Says Iain Duncan Smith

Britain is being “frightened” by “incorrect forecasts that don’t take into consideration the impact of vaccines”, the former leader of the Conservative Party, Iain Duncan Smith, has claimed.

Covid-19 vaccines are effective against the Delta variant which first originated in India, and figures show a 60 percent reduction in hospitalisations after one dose and up to 95 per cent reduction after two doses, he added.

Duncan Smith told GB TV on June 15, “We have a set of forecasts where SAGE have been completely incorrect. We’re getting worried and frightened about forecasts which don’t take into consideration the impact of vaccines.

“The reality is vaccines are having a dramatic effect on hospitalisations and death and these are two important figures. Rising case rates and hospital numbers are likely to have persuaded ministers of the merits of postponing the last stage of the road map out of lockdown.

“That’s why we’re not seeing a significant rise in hospitalisations or deaths. This is a reality. There’s no evidence to suggest we should delay at this stage,” he added.

As of June 15, more than 30 million people in the UK have been vaccinated with a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, giving them the fullest possible protection and more than 79 per cent of people in the UK have had their first dose.

Vaccines are now available to everyone over the age of 23. By 19 July, all those aged 50 and over and the clinically extremely vulnerable will have been offered their second dose.

