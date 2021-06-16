Huercal De Almeria Are Set to Open the Municipal Swimming Pool.

In a move that is sure to delight many local residents, Huercal de Almeria are set to open the Municipal swimming pool and a stunning variety of discount vouchers are available to ensure that everyone has a fabulous day out.

The municipal pool is set to open from June 25 to September 5 and the town hall has set up a series of discounts. Vouchers will be available for residents and will be available for seven days, 30 days or even for the entire season. Vouchers though are only available for residents who are registered in the town of Huercal de Almeria.

The fantastic pool is located in the neighbourhood of Los Pinos, and is set to open from June 25 until September 5. Monday to Friday the opening hours will be 12:00 to 20:00 hours. On the weekends though and public holidays the pool will open one hour earlier, from 11:00.

The Mayor of Huercal de Almeria, Ismael Torres commented on the summer opening of the pool and said that: “After assessing all the possibilities, the health situation and the regulations allow the opening of the pool, complying with all safety standards. Our residents enjoy the pool very much in the summer period and we have decided to reopen the pool so that all residents can use and enjoy it during the summer.”

A series of vouchers will be available for residents and will be issued at the Municipal Sports Pavilion Paco Navarro. The vouchers will be non-transferable and will be issued on a family unit basis.

