Two dedicated fund raisers spotted handing over in La Cala de Mijas the funds raised for Ace animal care.

It is now a month since intrepid fundraisers Kasia Slomianna and Paul Shafto completed their 200 kilometre walk from Cordoba to La Cala de Mijas to raise funds for the ACE animal care.

Money has been tight for ACE since the start of the pandemic when for many months they were unable to raise any funds from special events or dinners and this was made worse by the terrible flooding earlier this year.

The original idea came from Kasia as she was on furlough and really liked the idea of a long trek, initially via part of the Camino de Santiago trail but due to the pandemic, hostels were closed so she had to plan a different route.

Learning of her intentions, fellow dog lover Paul offered to accompany her and they made the trip in the time scale expected although blisters were something of a nuisance for Kasia at least.

When they arrived back outside Biddy Mulligans in La Cala on May 15, they had received pledges of just over €3,000 and went on to enjoy a celebration at the neighbouring El Gusto restaurant.

Now having recovered their collective breath and bathed their feet, they met up with a representative of ACE on June 14 to present a cheque in the sum of €5,706.25c to help the shelter to continue to look after the dogs that are so much in need of care.

As well as support from the two walkers, Biddy Mulligan’s and El Gusto, mention should be made of Eyeprint and Nero Vodka who arranged for the production of the special cheque that can be used for future presentations.

