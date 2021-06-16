Half of Andalucians Believe that Masks Should Continue to be Mandatory

MORE THAN half of Andalucians, 55.1 per cent, believe that masks should continue to be mandatory anywhere and 45.2 per cent believe that vaccination against Covid-19 is being done in Andalucia faster or much faster than in the rest of Spain, according to a survey by the Andalucian Studies Centre Foundation.

In addition, 26.1 per cent of Andalucians are waiting to be vaccinated to go on holiday, 16.1 per cent would take them even if they are not vaccinated, 40 per cent have their vacations scheduled and only 3 per cent plan to travel abroad, according to the work of the Foundation, dependent on the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and the Interior.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the survey, which has cost €5,324 and has been conducted with 800 telephone interviews between May 24 to 26, 2021, addresses the current de-escalation phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. Along with the majority of support for the use of the mandatory mask everywhere, 62.4 per cent of those surveyed are against allowing the vaccinated population to go without a mask, 55.5 per cent of the respondents are against the fact that the mask is mandatory for the unvaccinated only in closed spaces, as well 48.5 per cent believe that children wear it at school and 69.5 per cent believe that the mask should be used in open spaces when the social distancing cannot be guaranteed.

When Andalucians are asked about their vaccination and their plans to go on holiday, 20.4 per cent state that they are already vaccinated and that they plan to go on holiday. Four out of 10 Andalucians state that they already have their summer holidays scheduled, of which 27.6 per cent have chosen to stay in Andalucia, 11.1 per cent will travel to other autonomous communities and only 3 per cent will travel abroad, while 21.5 per cent declare that they prefer to stay at home.

Health continues to be the main priority for Andalucians in the coming months, 59 per cent, along with the economy and employment 22.2 per cent. The Junta de Andalucia arouses “a lot” or “some” confidence in its management to alleviate the crisis caused by the coronavirus, according to 67.4 per cent of those surveyed followed by town halls at 59.3 per cent.