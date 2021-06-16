France To Come Out Of Lockdown Early and Lift Outdoor Mask Requirements

FRANCE has announced that it will lift its nightly curfew on Sunday, June 20, 10 days earlier than originally planned. Wearing masks outdoors will also no longer be a requirement.

France has announced that it will lift its nightly curfew on Sunday, June 20, 10 days earlier than originally planned. Wearing masks outdoors will also no longer be a requirement as of tomorrow, June 17, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced today.

According to various news sources, Castex has said that the health crises in France has evolved in a positive way and that this allows for restrictions and the use of masks to be eased.

“We are going to lift the obligation to wear face masks outdoors,” said Castex after a meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and his top ministers.

The PM said the nationwide nighttime curfew that has been in place since December 2020 would end on Sunday rather than June 30th as originally planned.

The news comes as Spain’s President, Pedro Sanchez, has said that “soon” face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors in the street.

Sánchez has expressed his belief that “soon we are going to abandon face masks” when we are outdoors and that “cruising speed” has been hit with the ongoing vaccination programme in Spain. In only a matter of days Spain will see a staggering 15 million people having been vaccinated.

