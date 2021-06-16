EastEnders: Janine Is Back!

She’s back – Charlie Brooks is back in Walford as she prepares to reprise her role as Janine Butcher. Despite being away from Albert Square for over seven years, one thing viewers can be sure of is that wherever Janine is, drama is never far away.

The infamous Janine has been at the centre of some of EastEnders most unforgettable storylines. Known for her scheming, tumultuous relationships and explosive feuds with nearly everyone that crosses her path, she will stop at nothing one to get what she wants, most memorably pushing her husband Barry off a cliff to his death on New Year’s Day 2004. There has been no limit to the scandalous stunts Janine has pulled over the years, cementing her as one the most iconic characters to have passed through E20.

Janine was last seen heading to Paris in 2014 to pick up her daughter Scarlett but her whereabouts have been unknown since then. With Scarlett also set to return, Janine’s sudden reappearance will likely send shockwaves around Walford and with enemies to boot around every corner, trouble will no doubt follow her back to E20.

On her return to Albert Square Charlie said, “I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine’s shoes and returning to the square. The time feels right, and I can’t wait to find out what she’s been up to for the last seven years! She is and always has been SO much fun to play. Feels a bit like coming home. It’s good to be back.”

Jon Sen, Executive Producer, EastEnders added, “Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford. Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again. We have lots of drama in store for Janine, in fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip-on shoes.”

