DGT Brings In New Beacons From July 1 To Replace Emergency Triangles

DGT Brings In The New Beacon Lights From July 1 To Replace The Emergency Triangles



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has been reminding drivers for months to change the emergency triangles for the V-16 light beacons, and now, on July 1, the beacons will finally become authorised as fully legal to use on the road.

As the DGT brings in these beacons, it has assured that no fines will be issued for failing to comply with using them, not until 2026, but they do recommend drivers to purchase the beacon – which costs between €20 and €30 each – as they are more convenient to use and to transport, than the triangles, and of course, if you have no beacon then you must use the triangles.

Also, the beacon takes up less space in your car, and doesn’t need to be assembled at the roadside, which protects your safety, because you will no longer need to walk down the road to place the warning triangles, plus the beacon is seen from a further distance, thus warning drivers earlier than the triangles do, as well as being easier to see.

The intention of the DGT with the V-16 light is to introduce it gradually, but you can obviously make use of it from July 1, the day it comes into force, so if you have already purchased, or are considering purchasing it, you can legally use it without having to carry warning triangles with you, although it is recommended to still carry them in the vehicle, in case the beacon fails at some point.

If you should be unlucky enough to have your car break down on the road then you should place the beacon at the highest point on the vehicle, to give maximum warning to other drivers, and to inform them that your vehicle has broken down, or has stopped on the side of the road for some reason, as reported by elespanol.com.

Experts have warned of course, that by 2026, these current beacons will be obsolete, because other, more updated models will have come into operation in the meantime, but the company that the DGT certified in 2019 was Atressa, whose V-16 beacon is visible at a range of 2km, and facilitates a system of magnets that guarantee to hold it in place on your vehicle.