Covid Vaccines ‘To Become Mandatory For Care Home Staff’ In The UK.

C are home workers could soon be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccines under plans said to be being considered by ministers.

It is understood that the government are ready to confirm that they are pushing ahead with compulsory vaccination for most of the 1.5 million people working in social care in England.

The government will carry on with the move despite warnings from employers that it could backfire, leaving staff hesitant on the jab to quit, according to the Guardian. Under the proposed plans those working with adults will have 16 weeks to get vaccinated or face losing their jobs. -- ADVERTISEMENT --



It also reported that considerations are ongoing over whether to extend the measure to all NHS staff- officials at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) did not deny a report by the Guardian saying that ministers will approve the measure for social care workers in England.

A DHSC spokeswoman said:

“Vaccines are our way out of this pandemic and have already saved thousands of lives – with millions of health and care staff vaccinated.

“Our priority is to make sure people in care homes are protected and we launched the consultation to get views on whether and how the government might take forward a new requirement for adult care home providers, looking after older people, to only deploy staff who have had a Covid-19 vaccination or have an appropriate exemption.”

She added that the department’s response to the consultation will be published “in due course”.

SAGE, a body that provides scientific advice to the government, was consulted on the move and concluded that “ensuring very high levels of vaccination in vulnerable residents and people who care for them in these settings is an appropriate public health intervention for a serious vaccine-preventable disease.”

Internal briefings, however, have highlighted the risk that people could quit the over-stretched care workforce as a result of the new rule. There’s also the chance that government ministers could be held responsible for potential side effects following “compelled” vaccinations.

