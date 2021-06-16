Coronavirus Vaccines For over 12’s Given the Go-Ahead in Spain.

The public health commission has given the go-ahead for coronavirus vaccines for over 12’s to begin.

All of the autonomous regions in Spain and the Spanish Ministry of health are represented at the Public Health Commission. The commission has now approved the vaccination of a series of new age groups. The three age groups range from 39 years of age down to 12 years of age.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Public health commission has not yet looked at the possibility of abandoning masks in outdoor areas although Prime Minister Sanchez believes this could happen soon.

According to the Spanish Ministry of Health now that more vaccines are available the possibility of overlapping vaccination age groups has arisen. The groups will still maintain the descending order by age though.

The new age groups to be vaccinated in the next stage of vaccination plan are group 11 (aged 30 to 39), group 12 (aged 20 to 29) and group 13 (aged 12 to 19) as reported Eitb.

The prioritisation of adolescents aged 12 and over that are considered at very high risk or who are highly dependent has also been emphasised. This group was approved for vaccination earlier this year in late May.

In other coronavirus news, the Spanish President Pedro Sánchez has said that “soon” face masks will no longer be mandatory outdoors in the street.

Sánchez has expressed his belief that “soon we are going to abandon face masks” when we are outdoors and that “cruising speed” has been hit with the ongoing vaccination programme in Spain. In only a matter of days Spain will see a staggering 15 million people having been vaccinated. Read more here.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.