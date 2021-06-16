Indonesia Hit With Powerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake

Indonesia has been hit with a powerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia’s remote Maluku islands today, Wednesday, June 16, the United States Geological Survey said- no tsunami warning has yet been issued but locals have already been urged to clear the beaches.

The strong quake hit at the fairly shallow depth of 31 kilometres (20 miles), about 127 kilometres southwest of the city of Ternate- these shallower quakes tend to cause more damage but as yet there are no immediate reports of casualties.

“It was a decent shake, but people weren’t panicking. There are warnings about potential aftershocks,” said Ternate resident Nasarudin Amin. Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

