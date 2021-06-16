Benalmadena Gets Ready For Summer And The Blue Flags Are Flying.

IN what is sure to be a stunning summer, Benalmadena gets ready to hit the beach, and the blue flags are already flying along the coastline.

The mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas, headed for Malapesquera beach in order to present the lifeguard service for this summer. Not only that but the mayor also hoisted the three blue flags which will fly along the coastline of Benalmadena this year.

The event was attended as well by the councillor for Beaches, Encarnación Cortés and the councillor for Safety, Javier Marín.

Speaking of the lifeguards which will be there to help out locals and tourists alike this summer the mayor commented that: “This summer the lifeguard system has 41 lifeguards, who carry out their work from the corresponding watchtowers distributed along the Benalmadena coastline, and with the logistical support of the necessary tools and means to carry out their work in the best possible way.”

He went on to comment that: “The clear objective of this service is to avoid any serious incident on our beaches this summer: not having any incident during these months would be the best possible management report at the end of the season.

“In addition, we have signposted those points of the coastline that are dangerous for bathers due to tidal undertows, and the lifeguards are fully prepared to deal with any type of situation.

“Our surveillance and lifeguard system is fully coordinated with the municipal emergency services, the Local Police and the municipal informers, who are already operational.”

Speaking of the excellent beaches and offer in the area, Navas highlighted that: “We have also taken the opportunity today to raise the blue flags, a symbol of the excellence that Benalmadena represents as a tourist town: this year we once again have three blue flags, distinguishing the beaches of Fuente de la Salud and Malapesquera and the Marina.

“The fact that Benalmadena revalidates its blue flags for yet another year reflects the fact that we continue to comply with the standard of services and quality demanded by the Foundation for Environmental Education, which is the entity that awards them.”

The councillor for Beaches commented on the fact that last weekend the lifeguards had to jump in and save people by carrying out multiple rescues.

Encarnación Cortés went on to comment that: “Every time we put the beach service out to tender we try to improve it: during this last season we have improved the equipment and doubled the number of lifeguards so that all the beaches are covered.

“We are going to continue in this line of continuous improvement: once the season is over, we draw up a report with all the incidents that occurred during the summer, with the aim of improving the service for the next season.”

