Barbara Windsor’s “Iconic” Carry On Camping Bikini Sells For £9,500 At Auction

The iconic swimsuit worn by the late Dame Barbara Windsor has sold for £9,500 at auction. The swimsuit was worn by Dame Windsor in a famous Carry on Camping scene in 1969.

Proceeds from the sale, which had been expected to only be between £800 and £1,200 will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Society by the vendor, in memory of the actress, according to BBC News.

Dame Barbara passed away in December aged 83, following her diagnoses of Alzheimer’s in 2014.

In the “iconic” scene in the film, Dame Barbara’s bikini flies off during an exercise class.

An image from the famous scene was used in the order of service for her funeral, as well as her quote “That picture will follow me to the end.”

The bikini is made of chartreuse cotton towelling and was sold to a buyer from America following a telephone and online bidding war between potential buyers. The auction was part of Kerry Taylor Auction’s Vintage, Antique Textiles & Passion for Fashion sale.

Barbara was a well-known actress and famous for the Carry On films and her work in British soap Eastenders.

