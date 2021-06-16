Andalucia Puts The Brakes On De-Escalation Plans Due To High Incidence Rate Of Infections.

The Andalucian committee of experts has agreed to extend the period of restrictions because daily infections remain high in the region, 1,267 on Monday, June, 14.

The accumulated incidence over the last 14 days is the highest in the country, with 184 cases which is 83 points above the national average.

In a bid to keep the pressure on the vaccination campaign, three more groups of different age ranges were added to the next stage of inoculations.

The committee of experts agreed to slight exceptions in the restrictions with respect to the end of the state of alarm order of May 7 from the Ministry of Health and Families. In a statement, they said that there will be an extension of hours for the sale and service of ice cream until 1.00, however, from 00:00 onwards, it will not be possible to serve or sell alcoholic beverages.

In addition, a specific risk assessment will be introduced in those municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants with an incidence of more than a thousand cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days.

After the meeting, the Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, insisted on launching a message of caution to the Andalucian population “because the virus is still among us,” he said.

He added: “It is necessary to make such an evaluation in those cases of municipalities that have a clear downward trend at the time of their evaluation by the corresponding Territorial Committee”.

The expert committee will continue to make a daily evaluation of all parameters and, if the evolution progresses properly, it will meet in two weeks to evaluate a possible move to the advance phase which should see all restrictions removed in time for the summer.

