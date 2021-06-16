The Association of British Travel Agencies (ABTA) is calling for protests against Covid and travel restrictions in London, Edinburgh and Belfast.

Mark Tanzer, the Chief Executive of ABTA, said people are losing their businesses across the UK because of the restrictions.

“The delay to the full reopening of the domestic economy, which follows on from the Government’s recent moves to severely restrict international travel, highlights again the importance of a rethink around ongoing financial support for businesses that continue to find their trade severely constrained by Government policy,” he said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“The Government must look at extending the existing support measures for businesses, including delaying the increase in furlough contributions, extending protections from commercial landlords, and keeping full business rates relief, which are due at the end of this month.

“When it comes to travel businesses, Ministers need to acknowledge that even once the domestic economy unlocks, they will continue to be under constraints within the traffic-light system. As we head into the critical summer season, where travel companies ordinarily earn the majority of their income, we must finally see a package of tailored financial support for travel agents and tour operators. Without this tailored support, we will continue to witness people across the country lose their businesses, many of which are independent family firms that have been in existence for decades, and many thousands more people will lose their jobs,” he added.

The travel industry organisation is now calling for a Travel Day of Action on June 23.

Luke Petherbridge, Director of Public Affairs at ABTA, said, “The Travel Day of Action is an opportunity for the whole industry to urge the UK Government and devolved administrations to speak up for travel.

“Throughout this entire pandemic the UK travel industry has had nowhere near the level of support needed to deal with the devastating impact this crisis has had on people’s jobs, livelihoods and businesses. Figures don’t do justice in explaining the financial and emotional toll this has taken on those working in travel,” he said

“It has been fantastic to see such great support and interest in the Travel Day of Action, and there are lots of different ways that people will be able to get involved – including via social media, meeting with their MPs or joining events in London, Edinburgh or Belfast,” he added.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.