UBER Expands Its Operation On The Costa Del Sol for the Summer

Uber, the rental car company with driver, also known as VTC, has today, Tuesday 15, announced its intention to expand its presence in the province of Malaga, to offer the services over a stretch of 200km of the Costa del Sol, from Nerja down to La Línea de la Concepción in the province of Cádiz.

This move is being made in time for the arrival of Summer, as Uber expands with its largest-ever expansion operation in Europe, in anticipation of an increase in visitors to the region in the next months, with Juan Galiardo, the company’s director of operations in Spain speaking about their expansion, “with which we hope to contribute to the economic recovery of the tourism sector, and is a reflection of our commitment to Andalucia”.

Adding, “This summer, tourists and residents of the Costa del Sol and Cádiz will have a safe and reliable mobility alternative to travel over 200km”, he added, in a proposed three-year plan, as reported by malaghoy.es.

Uber’s portfolio of services will include their UberX, the platform’s most popular service; Uber Van, for group transfers; and Uber Comfort and Uber Black, which offer premium services with high-end vehicles.

To hire an Uber you simply download and install their app on your mobile, create an account and add your preferred payment option, and you are all set to go. When you want to travel, you enter your destination along with your current pick-up location and the app will tell you the cost of the trip, which you can then pay for directly through the app, for which you will receive a receipt by email, which can also be downloaded from the Uber website.

The app will show you how long your driver will take to arrive, along with information about the driver and the registration plate number of the car.

If you wish to communicate with the driver while you are waiting, you can do so via the built-in chat, or you can call anonymously.

