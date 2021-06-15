Uber Expands Its Operation On The Costa Del Sol

By
Chris King
-
0
Uber Expands Its Operation On The Costa Del Sol
Uber Expands Its Operation On The Costa Del Sol. image: wikimedia

UBER Expands Its Operation On The Costa Del Sol for the Summer

Uber, the rental car company with driver, also known as VTC, has today, Tuesday 15, announced its intention to expand its presence in the province of Malaga, to offer the services over a stretch of 200km of the Costa del Sol, from Nerja down to La Línea de la Concepción in the province of Cádiz.

This move is being made in time for the arrival of Summer, as Uber expands with its largest-ever expansion operation in Europe, in anticipation of an increase in visitors to the region in the next months, with Juan Galiardo, the company’s director of operations in Spain speaking about their expansion, “with which we hope to contribute to the economic recovery of the tourism sector, and is a reflection of our commitment to Andalucia”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Adding, “This summer, tourists and residents of the Costa del Sol and Cádiz will have a safe and reliable mobility alternative to travel over 200km”, he added, in a proposed three-year plan, as reported by malaghoy.es.

Uber’s portfolio of services will include their UberX, the platform’s most popular service; Uber Van, for group transfers; and Uber Comfort and Uber Black, which offer premium services with high-end vehicles.

To hire an Uber you simply download and install their app on your mobile, create an account and add your preferred payment option, and you are all set to go. When you want to travel, you enter your destination along with your current pick-up location and the app will tell you the cost of the trip, which you can then pay for directly through the app, for which you will receive a receipt by email, which can also be downloaded from the Uber website.


The app will show you how long your driver will take to arrive, along with information about the driver and the registration plate number of the car.
If you wish to communicate with the driver while you are waiting, you can do so via the built-in chat, or you can call anonymously.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here