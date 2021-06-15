Two Dead In Car Accident On A-92 Near Alfacar In Granada

Two people have lost their lives, and four have been injured, in a collision between two vehicles on the A-92 in the municipality of Alfacar, in Granada province.

According to the 112 emergency services, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Junta de Andalucía, the accident occurred at 12:10pm on Monday 14, when two vehicles collided at Km249 of the A-92, at the junction for Jun and Alfacar.

112 were alerted by calls from witnesses at the scene of the collision, who reported that the two cars had crashed into each other with both vehicles overturning in the road with the impact, and the occupants were subsequently trapped inside and in need of urgent medical assistance.

Emergency services were immediately deployed to the location, including the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), Granada Fire Brigade, Guardia Civil Traffic patrols, and the Machinery Park, who promptly arrived at the given location on the A-92.

On arrival at the scene of the crash, health sources confirmed two dead persons, a 63-year-old man, and a 62-year-old woman, and reported four others injured, including a six-month-old baby, a 33-year-old woman, and two males aged 24 and 36, all of whom were transferred by the 061 ambulance to the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital in Granada city, where they were treated for their injuries sustained in the collision, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.


___________________________________________________________

