Top European Resorts Are ‘Unlikely To Be Added To The Green List Before August’.

It is unlikely that top European resorts will be added to the UK’s green list before August according to reports.

Reportedly foreign tourism chiefs have been told that it is unlikely that they will see their countries added to the green list before August. This could see many Brits spending summer in the UK without the possibility of a holiday abroad to their normal favourite destinations such as Spain. Many Brits though will take the hit, and travel to Spain and other countries despite them being amber listed.

According to The Daily Mail: “UK ambassadors are said to have warned foreign tourism bosses that the return of British travellers to traditional holiday hot-spots such as Spain and Turkey will be pushed back until later this summer.”

Countries such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and France have been hoping that they would soon be switched onto the UK’s green list.

Some though believe that the UK government is doing this deliberately in a bid to keep Brits staying home, and the money in the UK. Greek hotel bosses believe this to be the case.

Graham Simpson, the founder of Simpson Travel, has commented that tourism businesses in Greece could not understand why countries are staying on the amber list for so long when cases of the potentially deadly coronavirus are low.

He commented that: ‘I had a meeting with 18 hoteliers and the MP of Zakynthos [an Ionian island], who are extremely concerned.

‘Usually 70 per cent of hotel guests are from the UK. They don’t understand why British tourists are unable to travel to Greece.

‘They believe the UK Government is trying to keep their population in the UK to ensure money is kept in the UK.’

He also went on to add that: ‘You are more likely to get infected at Gatwick Airport where people have encountered queues of two or more hours alongside other arrivals from around the world and confronted with disorganisation and untrained staff.

‘It’s clear the Government have not made any plan for the UK population to travel this summer.’

