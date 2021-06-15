THREE breeding pairs of Kentish plover spotted in Mallorca after 30 years in the environment of the Natural Park of s’Albufera de Mallorca.

The birth of chicks of the genus Charadrius alexandrinus has been possible thanks to the closure of a suitable area for nesting in the breakwater of s’Oberta, thanks to the new Natural Resources Management Plan

It is a small wading bird typical of salt marshes, beaches and well-preserved stretches of coast and is believed to be the only wader able to nest on Mallorca and is currently listed as being ‘under special protection’.

This bird usually breeds on the sides of the interior brackish lagoons of the park and also did so in the s’Oberta area but human especially in spring and summer, caused it to disappear from most of the beaches where it grew up and no group been known to manage to breed in the coastal area of ​​s’Albufera de Mallorca since 1988

The recent expansion of the park and the approval of the plan have allowed a temporary closure for conservation reasons of the species and during June park staff have been able to confirm the presence of chicks in three different nests in this area and it is expected that during the coming weeks they will make their first flights.

