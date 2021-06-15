Surveillance Reinforced In Nerja Car Parks

NERJA Town Council reinforces the surveillance of municipal car parks with the hiring of six guards.

Nerja Town Council reinforces the surveillance of municipal car parks with the hiring of six guards, two of them will fill the vacant positions in the permanent workforce, and the rest will be as an increase in the workforce at the beginning of the summer season.

It was announced by the Councillor for Human Resources, Ángela Díaz, informing that “the Governing Board has approved the hiring proposal of the first two applicants in the selection process to cover the parking guard spaces, in response to the hiring proposal made by the Selection Board. The rest of the applicants who have passed the process will form a Job Bank as stated in the bases of the call”.

“Along these lines, the Governing Board has also given the green light to a proposal to hire the four applicants as parking guards, following the order set out in said Job Bank, which will be destined for the Balcón de Europa and Burriana car parks. The contract will be carried out for 3 months, extendable for another 3, full-time and in the morning or afternoon, including Sundays and holidays, depending on the needs of the service ”, the councillor has detailed.

The news comes as The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, informs that the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía will carry out screenings in Nerja early next week, a decision that has been made by the Territorial Committee of Public Health Alert of Alto Impact on the increase in infections. The specific date will be announced in the next few days and the people who voluntarily submit to them will receive a notification via SMS with information on the place and time in which they will be carried out.

