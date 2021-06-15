Spanish Weather Forecast Predicts Showers And Storms For Wednesday.

The Spanish state Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has forecast showers and storms, accompanied by hail, from midday tomorrow, Wednesday, June, 16, centered in the northwest of the country, which will be stronger and more localised in Galicia, and towards the Cantabrian mountain range in the north.

Saharan dust

Saharan dust particles continue to advance towards the southern coast of Spain and by today, Tuesday, they should have been visible in the Mediterranean, according to Meteored. This ‘sandy’ cloud will continue to advance north during the week and could leave behind it heavy rains with mud.

Across much of the Peninsula, the intervals of medium and high clouds will give way to cloudiness which will gradually evolve into rainfall throughout the day.

Daytime temperatures will rise in the Cantabrian Sea, most notably on the Basque coast, the rest of the country is unlikely to witness any of these changes however.

The wind will blow from the north in the Canary Islands and the Galician coast, from the west on the Alboran coast, from the east in the rest of the Mediterranean area and coming from the south into much of the interior of the peninsula.

To the east of Andalucia, there will be intervals of medium and high clouds and evolutionary cloud formation throughout the day that will probably lead to showers accompanied by storms in the Baetic mountains and in the northeast; in the western half, slightly cloudy sky with low clouds and morning mists.

Slight bursts of rain are forecast for Malaga on Thursday morning with the sun bursting through the clouds later on in the day,

The wind will blow starting with a weak west or southwest component, will be stronger in the afternoon and finish with strong intervals of gusts on the Mediterranean coast at the end of the day.

