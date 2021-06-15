Spain Announces Vaccinations For Three New Groups Of The Population.

The Spanish Public Health Commission, by which all the autonomous communities and the Ministry of Health are represented, this afternoon (Tuesday, June, 15), approved the vaccination of three new groups, in the ranges of 12 to 39-years-old.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, thanks to the greater availability of vaccines in these coming weeks, the current epidemiological situation and the beginning of summer, the vaccination of different groups may actually overlap, which would then maintain the descending age order.

Specifically, they have planned three new vaccination groups against COVID-19 which are 11, 12 and 13:

Group 11 will be made up of people between 30 and 39 years old- Group 12 between 20 and 29 years old- Group 13 between 12 and 19 years.

However, and despite the information that indicated the possible elimination of the mandatory nature of outdoor masks, the Spanish Health Ministry and the CCAA did not in fact address this matter during the meeting. “It has not been dealt with. There is no date,” ministerial sources stated to the Press.

On the other hand, the health ministry has said that taking into account the greater availability of vaccines in these coming weeks, the current epidemiological situation and the entry into the summer period, and also due to organizational and feasibility reasons, “the uptake may overlap of different groups, maintaining the descending age order “. In any case, [they] emphasized that “it is essential to insist on the recruitment of people aged 40 and over who have not yet been vaccinated.”

Spain has now exceeded 13 million vaccinated with the complete doses schedule, according to the latest Health report, which figures those immunized at 27.4% of the total population and 32.4% if calculated on the population still to vaccinate.

