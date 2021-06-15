SEVILLA Airport Will Handle Fifteen Euro 2020 Charter Flights for the group games being played in the La Cartuja Stadium

Sevilla’s San Pablo airport, located ten kilometres northeast of the capital city, is going to be kept busy during the group stages of the Euro 2020 tournament, as it is the main hub for flights coming and going for the international teams and their delegates taking part in the Group E matches in the beautiful La Cartuja Stadium.

Up until June 25, which is when the group matches will be over, San Pablo will handle fifteen charter flights, with arrivals and departures, according to a statement from Aena who operate the flight services at the Andalucian capital’s airport, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

These flights will include scheduled operations from Madrid, Slovakia, Poland, Sweden, and Russia, with UEFA coordinating all the flights in and out of Sevilla, in accordance with the current pandemic protocols, along with all the specific needs that go with an event of this magnitude.

As well as establishing all the correct health recommendations at the airport, UEFA has managed to set up different transit areas, to speed up the passage through the airport facilities and thus minimise the possibility of having to pass through or near to, any large crowds of people.

These strict measures have been implemented both in the terminal building and in the car parks, where the vehicles in which the teams and their delegations will move will park up to collect their passengers from each flight.

