Scorching Blast To Boil Britain In Days.

Britain could expect another heatwave as a scorching blast is set to boil Britain in the coming days.

Brits could expect another heatwave next week although a brief break can be expected first, according to meteorologists as they predict “very warm and humid” weather.

From Wednesday Britain is expected to see unsettled conditions, but things start to look up next week, which is great news for Brits who are planning holidays and summer beach trips. According to BBC weather from now until Sunday, June 20 “the hottest conditions will be in the southeast, where a short-lived heatwave is possible”.

Brits in London on Tuesday and Wednesday could see a scorching 25 degrees C and 28 degrees C respectively. BBC meteorologists have predicted that Tuesday could start a little cloudy but that sunshine will prevail in the afternoon.

Wednesday is looking good though as the capital can expect a “dry, hot day with plenty of sunshine throughout”. As usual with British weather though Wednesday night could see thunderstorms appear which will break up heat that has been seen recently.

Things are looking good for the weekend and beyond though as the Met office forecasts that for Saturday, June 19 to Sunday, June 28, Brits can expect plenty of sun. The Met office predicted that: “It is likely to be warm for most, to very warm and humid in the southeast where there remains a risk of thundery showers.

“Elsewhere, some sunny spells and variable cloud with fresher conditions.

“Some showers in the south and along northern and western coastlines, and windier conditions towards the far northwest. ”

July is looking positive and according to experts Brits can expect plenty of sun.

