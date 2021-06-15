Pusser’s Rum metal mug recalled due to possible contamination

THE Gibraltar Office of Fair Trading has issued a recall notice for Pusser’s Rum mugs with blue rims given away on the Rock with purchases of bottles of the spirit.

The reason for the recall is stated as ‘Migration of Cobalt’ and it known that prolonged exposure to that element can cause an asthma-like allergy which can even in the worst-case attack internal organs.

For centuries, the British Royal Navy gave all sailors a daily tot of rum but on Black Tot Day, July 31, 1970 this practice ceased and all of the remaining rations were auctioned off, with the bulk being purchased by an entrepreneur who shipped it all to Gibraltar where he supplied Naval officers with their much-loved rum.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In 1979, the Admiralty came to an agreement with Pusser’s Rum to allow them the rights to use the original specification for the naval tot in return for a regular donation to the Royal Navy Sailors’ Fund and this recipe of a blend of five West Indian rums is now produced in the British Virgin Islands and sold throughout the world.