Piers Morgan Tells Harry And Meghan People Are ‘Sick Of Their Yapping’.

Piers Morgan shockingly tells Harry and Meghan that people are ‘sick of their yapping’ and to ‘pipe down’.

Morgan appeared on Fox News’ Hannity show on Monday, and has warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that the public are ‘sick of their yapping’ and commented that they ‘can’t have their royal cake and eat it’. The royal pair are making a considerable sum of money on media deals at the same time as demanding their privacy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Speaking on Fox News’ Hannity show Piers spoke out against Meghan and Harry claiming that they have traded their titles for deals with Netflix and Spotify which are worth millions.

He commented that: ‘These two want to have the royal cake and eat it.’

He claims that the public are weary of hearing the complaints from Harry and Meghan that surfaced in the interview with Oprah Winfrey. This has left the rest of the Royal family including the Queen reeling.

He went on to comment that: ‘I think it’s time those two gave up their titles, stopped whining 24/7, and tried to take a leaf out the book of the Queen,’

‘Take a little tip from the Queen: less is more.

‘And if you want to be a royal, a member of the royal family, less is more.

‘We are hearing too much of your yapping, too much of your whining, it’s time to pipe down.’

He does believe though that the Queen in the last week has done a ‘remarkable’ job while the UK hosted the G7 summit.

He explained that: ‘She is a remarkable person who puts duty first,’

‘And it seems to me that Meghan and Harry don’t even understand the concept of duty.

‘It is rankly hypocritical, it sticks in people’s gullets over here.’

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.