Mum Accused Of Drugging and Killing Five Of Her Six Children.

A Mum from Germany has been accused of killing five of her six children, and it is claimed that she drugged their breakfast before drowning them.

The German mum has appeared in court after she was accused of killing five of her six children in a horrific manner. She is believed to have drugged their breakfast and then drowned them in a bathtub.

The mum has been named as Christiane K, aged 28, and she is on trial for the murder of five of her children who were aged between one and eight years old. The shocking incident took place in Solingen last September and the children have been named as Luca, 8, Timo 6, Sophie, 3, Leonie 2, and Melina, who was only one-year-old.

Is believed that she decided to murder her children after she fought with her ex-husband, before then trying to commit suicide.

On Monday she appeared on trial at the District Court in Wuppertal. It is not expected that she will testify in the case.

The mum of six has alleged that the children had been murdered by a masked intruder, although there appears to be no evidence in support of this version of events. It is believed that after drugging her children she led them one at a time into the bathroom before she drowned or smothered them in the bathtub.

After the shocking deaths last year, the local Mayor Tim Kurzbach took to Facebook to express his shock. He commented that: “I am shocked and deeply affected by the news that five dead children have been found in our city.

“I mourn these five lives. And my sympathy goes to all people who are close to the children and the family.

“Today is a day on which we in Solingen are very sad because an act took place that struck us deeply.”

